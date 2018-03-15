Bon Iver @ the Schnitz, May 24
Since Justin Timberlake swagger-jacked his sad-outdoorsman steez, it's only fair that Justin Vernon conduct this tour rocking dried-ramen hair and a single hoop earring. Tickets on sale March 16.
Jeff Rosenstock @ Aladdin Theater, May 24
The Aladdin seems an odd space to experience Rosenstock's bleeding-heart punk screeds. Hopefully, they won't mind having a few chairs yanked out of the floor. Tickets on sale March 16.
Logic @ Moda Center, July 14
You can't always get the G-Eazy you want. But if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get the Macklemore you need. Tickets on sale March 16.
Beach House @ Keller Auditorium, Aug. 10
A common slag on the Baltimore dream-pop duo is that they've written the same hazy, love-stoned song over and over again, but maybe the wired way to look at it is that they've been gradually writing the single greatest, haziest, most love-stoned song of all time. Tickets on sale now.
Slayer @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, Aug. 23
Slayer? Slayer. Slayer! Plus, a bunch of other heavy old-timers, including Anthrax and Testament. But also, Slayyyyyyeeerrrr! Tickets on sale now.
