Every year since 2004, Willamette Week has polled hundreds of Portland music scene insiders to determine the 10 most buzzworthy emerging acts in town. This year's Best New Band issue produced the most demographically and stylistically diverse list ever. So it makes sense that our accompanying showcase, featuring three of the finalists and held at Mississippi Studios on March 17, was also the most eclectic we've ever put on. Amenta Abioto kicked off the night with a mesmerizing set of one-woman neo-soul seemingly conjured out of thin air. Brown Calculus brought their levitating and therapeutic cosmic R&B, while pop singer Frankie Simone closed out the night in arena-worthy style. And there wasn't a single sad dude with a guitar in sight!