Tricky @ Wonder Ballroom, May 13
For some reason, someone initially thought it made sense to shove the trip-hop legend into the tiny-ass Doug Fir. As wild as that would have been, the bigger venue is more suitable for an icon of his stature—the man dated Björk, for crying out loud! Tickets on sale now.
Violent Femmes @ Oregon Zoo, June 16
Songs about male sexual frustration don't exactly jibe with the zeitgeist of 2018, but the nerd rage of the punk-busker trio's 1983 self-titled classic is so perfectly preserved in the amber of the '80s it should inoculate them against ever getting retroactively think-pieced to death. Tickets on sale March 23.
G-Eazy @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, July 21
The Zach Collins of rap visits the adopted homeland of his large adult twin. With any luck, we'll get the actual Instagram version of the Spider Man-meets-Spider Man meme out of the deal. Tickets on sale March 23.
Beyoncé & Jay-Z @ CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Oct. 4
The On the Run II Tour isn't coming to Portland, because of course it's not, but a few extra miles of road isn't going to keep the local Beyhive from their queen, nor will it stop them from driving three hours to throw lemons at her husband. Tickets on sale March 26.
Courtney Barnett @ Crystal Ballroom, Oct. 12
A visit from everyone's favorite Aussie slacker is like hanging with your most low-maintenance friend—if all you end up doing is getting stoned and listening to records, you'll both consider the evening a smashing success. Tickets on sale March 23.
