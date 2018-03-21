Craziest gig: The craziest gig BedroomTrax performed was in Bend with our crew, Beat Lab Radio. We opened for the OWSLA artists X&G at the Capitol. The venue was completely slammed, and everyone really dug our music. Craziest gig for High Step was when we got flown out to Calgary to perform with Le Cirque de la Nuit where we performed alongside a 60-plus-piece circus group in this amazing historic venue.