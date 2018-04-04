Years DJing: I did my first gig in 2000, so 18 years now. I had no idea what I was doing back then, and I'm still figuring it out. Malcolm Gladwell says it takes 10,000 hours to master something, so I've still got a ways to go.
Genres: Mostly goth, but I really love every genre, except maybe contemporary Christian. For example, in one week, I'll DJ a dance club and then do an all-vinyl classical night at Beech Street Parlor.
Where you can catch me regularly: Dynasty Goth Night every first Thursday at Killingsworth Dynasty is my night. I also do a weekly show on Freeform Portland 90.3 FM called Based Goth Radio. But you can catch me pretty much anywhere—Hive, Beech Street, Pop Tavern, Lost and Found, Tonic, Lovecraft, Tannery. My next gig is probably at your house.
Craziest gig: My Prince funeral dance party I threw together in a few days after he died. I set up a shrine for him in the front of the club. We had hundreds crowding in—crying, dancing on tables. By the end of the night, the dance floor was covered in flower petals and broken glass.
My go-to records: Prince, shit that's not on Spotify. I like having records that I never hear other DJs play. They're my secret weapons in the club. My record collection is an erogenous zone for me.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Anything. I'm not that kind of DJ.
NEXT GIG: Taylor Hill spins at Killingsworth Dynasty, 832 N Killingsworth St., for Dynasty Goth Night, on Thursday, April 5. 10 pm. Free. 21+.
