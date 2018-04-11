The result, A Fond Farewell, is hardly the first offbeat tribute Portland has paid to Smith. He was an icon of the Pacific Northwest indie-rock scene of the 1990s, and his legacy is intricately threaded into the fabric of the city he once called home. In the 15 years following his death, the singer-songwriter's music has inspired an array of tributes—from interpretive dance performances to instrumental renditions of his work by the Portland Cello Project.