O'Ferrall has played numerous roles in the Portland rap scene. He started out rapping as a student at Wilson High School, and went on to run his own label, host radio and TV shows and promote concerts in and out of the city. In 2015, he helped shepherd the annual Portland Hip-Hop Day into existence, bringing rappers to perform on the steps of City Hall every October. O'Ferrall also hosts the monthly Mic Check event at White Eagle Saloon, showcasing emerging and veteran Portland hip-hop artists.