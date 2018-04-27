"I'm bringing my drum machine and my little keyboard so I can play them if I get the spark to do something like that onstage," he says. "I kind of rely on the crowd to tell me whether I'm gonna play them or not. I think each show will have its own little thing to it. I might make a beat from scratch onstage then have somebody out the audience come freestyle. It depends on how I feel in the moment and how the audience reacts."