Years DJing: 11 years.
Genres: House, '90s house, disco house, vocal/diva house, disco.
Where you can catch me regularly: First Sundays at Produce Row for Bridge Club, starting May 6.
Craziest gig: Probably playing the Róisín Murphy official after-party in San Francisco at the Stud. She came and was hanging out in the go-go cage, and was actually enjoying my music and dancing with people. It was crazy. Another memorable one was playing a gay speed-dating event that I left almost immediately because someone threw a bag of lube and condoms at me for playing my music too loud.
My go-to records: "Ladybug" by Bumblebee Unlimited, "Haven't You Heard (Joey Negro Remix)" by Patrice Rushen, "Do It" by Troublemen.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Anything that's outside of the realm of what I feel comfortable. I'm not a Top 40 DJ and I never will be.
NEXT GIG: DJ Pocket Rock-It spins at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., for Club Kai Kai's Selena tribute and fundraiser, on Saturday, May 5. 9 pm. $10. 21+. Get tickets here.
