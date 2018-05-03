Don't get me wrong, "Fancy Rap" can be great. But what about the rest of the genre? What about rap that focuses on drugs, butts and bird sounds? That's some of the best rap! And at this point, that's not even a matter of opinion. Butt-centric hip-hop has had an unquestionable impact on music around the world. And so I ask you: When the fuck will butt-themed lyricism finally get its day in the sun? When will artists like Wreckx-n-Effect, Sir Mix-a-Lot, and Bubba Sparxxx finally receive their well-deserved Pulitzers?