Sure, Portland can't get Beyoncé to even glance in our direction, but at least we're getting two Pink shows in less than a year! While it feels like a long time since she gripped the zeitgeist, the pop vet has sneaky staying power, and last year's Beautiful Trauma was a big hit. How popular is she? After more or less selling out Moda Center this week, she's already announced her return engagement next April. Tickets on sale May 11.