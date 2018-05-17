But it was a connection made in Portland that led to the folk singer's international acclaim. A few years after the release of her debut album, The Pirate's Gospel, Diane was discovered at a small Portland show by the owner of an English record label who wanted to bring her music overseas. In 2007, three years after the U.S. release for which Diane sewed the lace-adorned album sleeves herself, The Pirate's Gospel was re-released in the U.K. on Names Records. It was met with resounding praise, and ultimately led to tours with bands like Fleet Foxes and Blitzen Trapper.