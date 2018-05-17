We told you last week that Ty Segall can't stop, won't stop. Dude tours like he doesn't have a home to go back to, which has a good chance of actually being true. He already announced a solo date at the Aladdin, but before that even happens, he'll be swinging through town on a completely different tour, this one with his garage-rocking homie Tim Presley, aka White Fence. Between now and then, don't be surprised to see Segall making a cameo at Pickathon or playing a basement party at your neighbor's house, or to wake up one morning and find him crashed out on your futon. Tickets on sale May 18.