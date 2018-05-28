Last night, David Byrne played a sold-out show at the Keller Auditorium as part of his American Utopia Tour, which is being hailed as a "nonstop spectacle" and "strange and quirky and compelling."

But if you happened to be at the Alibi on North Interstate Avenue one night earlier, you caught a show that was even more special, and perhaps even stranger.

Apparently, the former Talking Heads frontman stopped by the tiki-themed karaoke bar and decided to re-create the "Wild Wild Life" video by singing some Prince.

Instagram user Krystal Ferguson caught the moment on video and indeed, if that isn't really David Byrne applying his signature nervous yelp to "When Doves Cry," it's a very well-studied imposter. (Hover your cursor over the image and click the right arrow to see a snippet of the performance.)

david byrne just casually doing prince at karaoke last night NBD

A post shared by Krystal Ferguson (@talkheadtalk) on

If you ever wanted to know what Talking Heads covering Prince would sound like, there you go.

See Related: In Portland, Every Bar Has a Story. Consider This Your Primer on the City's Own Drunk History.