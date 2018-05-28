Last night, David Byrne played a sold-out show at the Keller Auditorium as part of his American Utopia Tour, which is being hailed as a "nonstop spectacle" and "strange and quirky and compelling."
But if you happened to be at the Alibi on North Interstate Avenue one night earlier, you caught a show that was even more special, and perhaps even stranger.
Apparently, the former Talking Heads frontman stopped by the tiki-themed karaoke bar and decided to re-create the "Wild Wild Life" video by singing some Prince.
I was pretty skeptical that the “David B” who just sang karaoke at the Alibi was David Byrne at first…but I think I’m convinced
— Stephen Judkins (@stephenjudkins) May 27, 2018
Instagram user Krystal Ferguson caught the moment on video and indeed, if that isn't really David Byrne applying his signature nervous yelp to "When Doves Cry," it's a very well-studied imposter. (Hover your cursor over the image and click the right arrow to see a snippet of the performance.)
If you ever wanted to know what Talking Heads covering Prince would sound like, there you go.
