Karina is a DJ herself, and is particularly interested in creating rhythmic, cross-cultural soundscapes. "I play a lot of international music, because the whole reason I started DJing was because I didn't see that here," she says. "What I found was that I certainly wasn't the only one here into that, and I certainly wasn't the only person of color here into that, or the only woman, etc., etc. I think recontextualizing those sounds within this idea of Portland, and finding community through that was really important to me."