Corbell got into classical music when he taught himself classical guitar in high school. When he began performing in competitions, he felt alienated. "They would be like, 'Who have you studied with?' And I'd be like, 'I've never studied with anyone,'" he says. "It's kind of like if you hang out with rich kids who've traveled everywhere and they're talking about all the places they've traveled to, you start to feel like, 'I'm no good because I've never been to Bali,' or whatever."