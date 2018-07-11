Four years into his career, Yung Bae is more from the internet than he is from Portland. He's released eight albums on Bandcamp and has accumulated millions of streams on Spotify. He frequently collaborates with New Jersey producer Flamingosis, and a handful of other buzzy electronic producers like Josh Pan. But Cotton says his biggest collaborations are currently in the works, and are strictly bound by nondisclosure agreements—he had initially agreed to be interviewed in person, but had to reschedule for a phone interview so he could fly down to Los Angeles for some last-minute meetings.