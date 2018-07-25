At a lean 15 minutes, Clout Atlas showcases three of Portland's brightest talents—R&B singer Blossom, quick-tongued MC Ripley Snell and Eyrst's resident genius producer, Neill Von Tally. It's a brief but potent EP. The four tracks exemplify why Blossom and Snell are two of the city's most compelling artists, and how Von Tally's slow, simmering sound is shaping the landscape of Rip City rap. But the whole is larger than the sum of the parts. Clout Atlas feels like a rich daydream—it doesn't last long but feels like a lifetime.