A year after his well received major label debut Good For You, Aminé is already back with a surprise mixtape. This morning, the Portland born MC dropped the 13 song Onepointfive, his second release on hip-hop juggernaut Republic Records.
The mixtape features verses from Gunna, G Herbo and on album highlight "Sugerparents," a driving verse from Rico Nasty. According to Aminé, the release is EPLPmixtapelabum, which he explains in a promo video posted on Twitter:
In 2016, Aminé released "Caroline," which has since gone quadruple platinum. The single scored the first generation Ethopian-American rapper a deal with Republic Records and launched his career—along with Portland's vibrant hip-hop scene—into international attention.
Onepointfive trades the brightness of Good For You for a bassier, more atmospheric production, like an understated Die Lit. The song's lyricism displays the blend of irreverent humor and candid introspection the 24-year-old has become known for. "These intros are meant to be bangers," he raps on "Dr. Whoever," the mixtape's contemplative opener. "It's hard to find some love if the girl is a fan/And after we fuck/She want a picture with me/She got me feeling like Paper Boi/But I cry when she leave."
Onepointfive is now streaming on multiple platforms.
