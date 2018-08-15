Onepointfive trades the brightness of Good For You for a bassier, more atmospheric production, like an understated Die Lit. The song's lyricism displays the blend of irreverent humor and candid introspection the 24-year-old has become known for. "These intros are meant to be bangers," he raps on "Dr. Whoever," the mixtape's contemplative opener. "It's hard to find some love if the girl is a fan/And after we fuck/She want a picture with me/She got me feeling like Paper Boi/But I cry when she leave."