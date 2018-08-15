With a sparse catalog of released material, Sávila have already established themselves as a band to watch. The trio was founded by former Swan Island vocalist Gonzalez and Reyna, who is the creator of She Shreds magazine and a former member of La Luz. For years, the duo wrote songs together without any specific plans to record an album or for the project to gain any kind of traction. Then they asked Fimbres to join, whose work in Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, Sun Angle, Máscaras and a multitude of other bands has established him as one of Portland's most accomplished percussionists.