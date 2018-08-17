Paul's last single, "Soft Stud"—a yearning anthem that displays Paul's grunge influences and delicate but bold vocals—got the attention of national outlets like NPR and Pitchfork. But on "Just Lie Down," Paul's frenzied guitar takes on a meaner growl, as she sings over tense drums. On the chorus, Paul delivers a gentle respite to the chaos: "Just lie down/Head on the ground/Sky looks blue/Just like you."