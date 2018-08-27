In case you missed it, MusicfestNW returned to Portland this weekend.
Related: MusicfestNW Will Not Happen in 2018.
No, it wasn't the city-devouring behemoth of the past, but something a lot more modest—though no less raucous. Held in the parking lot of the downtown Dr. Martens store—site of several MFNW kickoff parties over the years—the In the Lot mini-festival brought together a razor-sharp lineup of hip-hop, psych-rock and garage punk from around the country and right in our backyard.
Princess Nokia slayed. Twin Peaks rocked. It was loud. It was wild. And if you weren't there, here's what it looked like.
All photos courtesy of Dr. Martens.
Comments