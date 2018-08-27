No, it wasn't the city-devouring behemoth of the past, but something a lot more modest—though no less raucous. Held in the parking lot of the downtown Dr. Martens store—site of several MFNW kickoff parties over the years—the In the Lot mini-festival brought together a razor-sharp lineup of hip-hop, psych-rock and garage punk from around the country and right in our backyard.