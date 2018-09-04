No one really believed we were getting another classic when frontman Billy Corgan reunited the band 13 years ago, but we did count on the hits, which for years took up less and less real estate at shows. With the Pumpkins' 30th anniversary this year, we finally had a tour that would speak to the golden years. The tour promised three original members (Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha), and a long set of songs exclusively from 1991 to 2000. But in reality, the tour was always going to be about Corgan.