Striving for non-hierarchical form is more than just the project's mission statement. "[Stripping away hierarchy] feels like such an ingrained value to me," Niekrasz says. "I live in this cooperative, I participate in a goat co-op. Non-hierarchical cooperation just feels right to me. Of course, sometimes there are mediators and people who push the ball along or initiates something without a strong hand over the top of it."