Thanks to the warm nostalgia of her sound and her candid lyrics, Olsen's music is certainly intimate. But she wants to make it clear she isn't anyone's savior. Olsen says that while she "of course" agrees with feminism, she thinks it's a "lazy reflection" when people instantly classify her work as feminist just because she's a woman and a writer. She prefers getting things done over discussing labels. "Knowing something is wrong and just talking about it on a public platform doesn't change the issue," she says. "Of course, these movements are important and are exposing terrible things and should be taken super-seriously. It's more that when you get distracted with your personal struggle and you put it up on a pedestal as like 'This struggle is the hardest one and it's the most important right now,' that's where the problem lies for me."