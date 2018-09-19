"Something I've been experiencing through DJing in town is the recontextualizing of these songs from our youth," Suarez says. "Generally, the content of these old boleros and rancheras is a little bit misogynistic. We grew up listening to that, and while we might not necessarily agree with the sentiment, the songs bring up these feelings, and I'm sure that there are people, especially in the queer community, who struggled with who they are and how their family felt about them."