Swanson had been playing the Everly Brothers and Captain Beefheart on a small speaker someone left in the room. But when Katz was alone with Swift and Swift's father, he decided to put on a rough cut of The Hex. "When 'Dirty Jim' came on, Swift—we thought he was totally out of it and sleeping—suddenly started to sing along with his eyes closed under his breath to his own falsetto vocals," he says. "It was the most moving thing in the world. It was a testament to his soul that he was able to participate with the music even in that state."