There are frequent discussions of the lack of women rappers and the feuds between the female MCs we do have, but those discussions often feel like dead ends—no one ever seems to go any further than pointing out that the issue exists. But Homage exists both outside that conversation and as a retort to it. On the mixtape's opener, "Thank You Roxanne Shante," KayelaJ, born Makayela Johnson, summarizes how each MC Homage samples inspired her with breakneck delivery. Shante taught her to stand strong, Cardi B taught her to keep it real. "Ain't no need to be beefin'/We should all be collabin," Johnson raps.