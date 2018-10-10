By the time the band followed the blistering "Everything Sucks" with the comparatively sentimental "Hope," it was clear just about everyone in the crowd could shout along to all the lyrics. Beer cans and baseball caps were chucked onstage, and the crowd-surfing began during "Clean Sheets." Some fans began pushing their way to the back of the room to escape the heat near the stage, prompting Aukerman to spray them with water bottles during "Who We Are," a song that rails against the Cheeto. He eventually made his way down into the crowd for "Thank You" before "ending" the set with their self-titled track.