Dustin Mills, co-founder and creative director of music-focused magazine Eleven PDX, has died. He was 41.
Mills' family wrote in a Facebook post that Mills' death was caused by an accidental overdose of prescribed anxiety medication mixed with over-the-counter cold medication. Mills died in his sleep early on Monday.
Mills, who lived in Portland since he was 3 years old, was a integral member of the local music scene. Along with co-founding Eleven, which focuses on music but publishes a range of local arts coverage, Mills was a prolific poster artist. He also fronted the band Mere Mention and played in Westfold, the Mello Outs and Tiger House.
"Dustin represented all of the positive things about his home city of Portland," Ryan Dornfeld, Eleven's CEO and Editor in Chief, told WW. "He was creative and generous. If you ask anyone who ever met or knew him, they would vouch for his wit and kindness."
In an article for Eleven, Dornfeld wrote that Mills "was akin to Kamaji in the boiler room from Spirited Away, always working on something, selflessly, for the greater good."
Additional reporting contributed by Donovan Farley.
