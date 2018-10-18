"Not everybody seeing the band when we started still goes out to clubs," Johnson laughs. "But there's always new blood, which I really appreciate. Way, way back, probably 2003, we're playing Saturday Market. It's 10 in the morning, we take a set break, and this little kid–literally, maybe 4 or 5 years old–comes over to say that he really likes our music before running back to hide behind his mom. Then, some 19-year-old kid with a blue Mohawk and what looked like a bone through his septum tells us how much he was enjoying our set. Afterwards, it was somebody old enough to be his grandma."