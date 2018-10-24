Since 2006, Gibson has been weaving whispery vocals and gentle guitar melodies into indie-folk gold. Her fifth album, Goners, which is out this Friday on Barsuk Records, delves into dark corners, and explores grief with dreamlike logic and mythical storylines. "[For Goners,] I wanted to make something that stared directly at the idea of grief—both personally and as a culture," says Gibson. "It's about the way we as humans are together in pain, the way we come together and nurture one another, but also the ways we put up walls and act against each other."