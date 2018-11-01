But most of all, C.A.B.O. cements Dickerson's ability to drop lines that get stuck in your head like self-contained fuck-off anthems. Dickerson delivers the hook on "Taalk Shit" with a loose strut—"Trippin' ass hoes/You pressed over Instagram woes." On the title track, Dickerson practically seethes with the hook, "It ain't nothing cut a bitch off." Basically every song on C.A.B.O. boasts about riding dick, looking fine and obliterating bullshit. It is impossible to make it through a single track on C.A.B.O. without feeling like a bad bitch.