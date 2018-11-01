It's really a huge honor. I met Girlpool after they wrote the song "Dear Nora," and those two are just so sweet and so cool. It's very humbling. I'm at a place in my life where I don't really have to do this, I want to. And, of course, it's nice when younger people are getting into your work. I find it inspiring. It's cool to hear young people relate to music I wrote when I was in my 20s, trying to figure out life—but it's also really cool to see them relating to what I'm writing as a 40-year-old.