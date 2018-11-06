Mac Miller's death is still rippling through the music industry.
Yesterday, several news organizations reported that Miller's autopsy revealed fatal levels of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in the rapper's blood stream. That same day, Lil Xan canceled a string of shows, including a Portland concert that was scheduled this Sunday at the Roseland Theater.
At the end of October, Xan canceled tour dates in the Midwest, and explained that the cancelations were due to exhaustion from working on an album that pays tribute to Miller, who died in September. But in an interview today with TMZ, Xan says he is taking a break from touring due to struggles with addiction.
"I'm secluded, I'm in a forest right now," the 22-year-old rapper told TMZ in a video call. "Even my best friends don't know where the fuck I'm at."
Xan has discussed using Xanax and narcotics in interviews and in his music. Along with Miller, fentanyl has claimed the lives of Prince, Tom Petty and Lil Xan's SoundCloud rap contemporary, Lil Peep. But Xan told TMZ that Miller's death was particularly effecting.
"Mac hurt the most," he says. "It definitely changed my everything."
In the interview, Xan also mentions that he has gone through periods of sobriety, but is struggling with relapse. "Any other addict would understand that that shit just happens. You just relapse and you don't want to," he says. "It's a like a process. You need treatment and help."
Last week, Xan released "Worst Day Ever," the first song off an upcoming Mac Miller tribute album. You can watch his full interview with TMZ here. Refunds for Xan's Portland show are available at point of purchase.
