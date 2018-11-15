For two nights this week, Ambient Church will take over Portland's First Congregational United Church of Christ, with its dramatic gothic architecture and majestic stained glasswork. The two-night stint in the 130-year-old building is also a 25th anniversary show for Kranky Records. Kranky began in Chicago, but one of its founders, Joel Leoschke, now lives in Portland. In addition to Portland, Ambient Church and Kranky will hold other anniversary celebrations in cultural epicenters New York and L.A. as well as in Kranky's hometown. For Portland's two nights, the bill is full of Oregon folk and experimental legends—Valet, Strategy, Grouper and Saloli, plus Vancouver, B.C.'s Loscil and Seattle's Benoît Pioulard.