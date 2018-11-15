Eclipse wastes no time in upping the ante on "Domestic Gesture," a brooding screed against monotony punctuated by knotty guitar licks that sound like an itch you can't scratch. Though he frontloads the record with a guitar-centric approach, Sabatino ends up backing away from his own instrument as quickly as he brings it to the fore—Miss Rayon isn't really a solo project anymore. Sabatino's fretwork aims for what Built to Spill may have sounded like had they signed to 4AD, but his confidence in the abilities of Logan and Blilie proves to be one of his strongest assets. On the title track, Blilie and Logan go it alone to stunning effect, while their alternate perspective on the jagged disco of "Every Man" feels essential to keeping the album balanced and whole.