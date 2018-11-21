It's easy to see how Boygenius' songs can keep an audience utterly rapt. "I've been able to draw a lot of hope from the tangible impact of what we're able to convey onstage." Baker says. "A microphone has been placed in front of me, and I get to talk to hundreds of people a night. Because of that, we get to set an example, and we get to try to change the cultural narrative about women and how they create. Not just how they create music but how they create anything, how they behave and what they're permitted to do by dominant culture."