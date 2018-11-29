That Baker, Bridgers and Dacus are confident artists at the top of their game was perhaps best exemplified by Bridgers' bold choice to cover not one, but two Elliott Smith songs, "Whatever (Folk Song in C)" and "Say Yes," in the late legend's hometown. After each artist played her own set, Boygenius came together as a band to perform songs from their self-titled record and a cover of the Dixie Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away" that brought down the house.