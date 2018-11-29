On Boygenius, the new collaborative EP by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, each artist's talent shines through. The trio's tripleheader last Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom was no different.
The feeling that we were watching something special permeated the room, and despite the high volume of songs, every moment of each set was consumed by the respectfully rapt audience.
That Baker, Bridgers and Dacus are confident artists at the top of their game was perhaps best exemplified by Bridgers' bold choice to cover not one, but two Elliott Smith songs, "Whatever (Folk Song in C)" and "Say Yes," in the late legend's hometown. After each artist played her own set, Boygenius came together as a band to perform songs from their self-titled record and a cover of the Dixie Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away" that brought down the house.
It's hard to say how many in the Crystal Ballroom were moved to tears—even Baker and her violin player could be seen wiping their eyes—but in the thousands of concerts I've seen, I'm not sure I've ever experienced communal emotions shared like they were Sunday night.
