Due to mutual respect and a willingness to relinquish independent creative control, the tunes came easier than one might think. Each member of Boink mentions the liberating feeling of trusting how natural the collaborative effort felt. "Pretty much every song on the album was born on that first night we got together," says Magia. "Since we have so much creative control in our other projects, we enjoyed letting go and having the music evolve itself. It's like that ooze from Ghostbusters—it just is."