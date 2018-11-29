Loaded with buzzy guitars, shout-along choruses and tempos well above the threshold for circle pits, Darkness, Together, the latest from Portland quartet Lee Corey Oswald, is essential listening for anyone who feels trapped in the demographic netherworld that's too old for the Warped Tour and too young for Pickathon. Case in point is "You Want to Be Right or Happy?," a thundering power-pop anthem that picks apart the shallow pursuit of getting fucked up at music festivals and forgetting why you're there in the first place. It's a poignant takedown of the devolution of idle youth culture, but a bittersweet hint of FOMO coats the track as guitarist and singer Lee Ellis rails against a well-intentioned endeavor he knows he's just a tad too old to comfortably enjoy anymore.