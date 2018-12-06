On Dec. 10, 2016, Dewayne's childhood friend Zachary "Grump" Nold was killed in a car crash. Dewayne chronicles his life after Nold's death in "Losing Direction," the first single off his next album. Dewayne raps about mixing Oxycontin with Patrón, and losing friends in his hometown and money at casinos. Mixed in with the deep bass and vibey synth is the voice of Dewayne's cousin Tee Tee from a conversation Dewayne recorded after an altercation in Portland last year. "It was like a fight that happened," says Dewayne, though he won't say with whom or about what. "I was just mad about it, I was just in a really negative space about what I wanted to do about that, and she was trying to draw me away from the thing I wanted to do."