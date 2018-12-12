The shoegaze market has been so oversaturated for so long, seas of reverb and chugging basslines have come to sound like a default. Bed has never claimed to reinvent anything, and the center chunk of Replay kind of melds into a haze of fuzzy guitars and bouncy melodies. But for the most part, Replay uses the shoegaze mold instead of just succumbing to it, and there are many of moments when angst cuts through the malaise. On the title track, Sierra sings with what sounds like a yell compared with her normally measured register. "Girl" is an extremely catchy and deceivingly sweet song that bites back against the pressure placed on women to be mild, while sad-sack anthems like "Fine" sound like the feeling of almost having a good day.