In the old days, it often had a lot to do with how the band was getting along, the solo albums gave me a break from whatever drama was occurring at the time. These days, that's not a factor, as the band is having a blast and I love every minute of it. My next solo album will have more to do with the venues I play solo versus the places that DBT plays. And I want to make a record on the West Coast with my friends out here. It'll be a couple of years before I have the time to pursue it.