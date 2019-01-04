Travis Scott was a carny at his own theme park at his Moda Center show Dec. 22. In between songs, Scott paused to help fans into a shiny, fog-spewing roller-coaster car created for this current tour. The jumbotron screens zoomed in on Scott's sweaty, concerned face as he fastened the seat belts of two thrashing fans before they were sent on a slow ride over the crowd, while Scott rapped "Goosebumps" far down below.