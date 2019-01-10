Crenshaw moved from Minneapolis to Portland in 1992, three years before Fletcher, who grew up in a house on Southeast 87th Avenue, was born. Though their timelines are staggered, both MCs have been honing their lyricism for more than half of their lives. Crenshaw has self-released six solo albums and EPs on his label GlobalFam, which will also release Brink of Distinction. Fletcher started rapping when he was 11, but it was only after the MAX attack that he began to publicly pursue his career, partly out of a desire to reclaim his identity from anonymous internet commenters, partly because his anger begot a deluge of lyrics, and partly because he felt he had nothing left to lose.