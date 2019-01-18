If you're into the micro-trend of medieval instrumentals in mainstream music, you might see space for yourself in Fisher's experiments. If you're an audiophile or music theorist, you're going to be enthralled by her new album. For the casual headphone listener, though, Liminal Garden can seem a little esoteric. But it would be a disservice to limit something so site-specific and experiential to a single setting. It's easy to imagine Liminal Garden soundtracking someone's yoga or meditation practice or, in the case of "Grass Grow," models working the runway. Dolphin Midwives' shows are singular events, and hearing the music live will be an experience onto its own.