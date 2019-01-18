Throughout Outer Peace, the latest incarnation of Toro comes across as a man who's satisfied with his lot in life but who's no less hungry for what's next. The hedonistic '90s dance music of the record belies the wistful ruminations within Bear's lyrics, which often find him examining his transition from hungry youngster with something to prove into an established, veteran artist. "Does sex even sell anymore?/I feel like I've seen it all/Or maybe I'm just old/Or maybe I'm just bored," Bear sings on the irresistibly funky "Ordinary Pleasure," sounding not unlike James Murphy—who gets a shout-out in the very next track. "James Murphy is spinning at my house/I met him at Coachella/All rare shit from Flying Dutchman," Bear talk-sings in the style of Murphy on "Laws of the Universe" while referencing two of LCD Soundsystem's most immortal tracks, "Losing My Edge" and "Daft Punk Is Playing at My House."