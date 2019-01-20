As usual, the festival's headliners are a mix of NPR-friendly Americana and world music. That includes the jazzy, continent-hopping psychedelia of Khruangbin, who played two sold out shows in Portland last year, and acoustic folk mainstays Mandolin Orange, whose performances at 2017's Pickathon were characteristically idyllic. Nathaniel Rateliff is on the bill twice, both as a headliner with his band the Night Sweats and as a solo artist.