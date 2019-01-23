"I don't how many lives Lavender Country saved in Iowa and Indiana and Nevada in 1973, but I know it was more than one or two or three," he says. "People have told me many times, come up to me in their golden years, with tears rolling down their eyes, 'You don't know what Lavender Country did for me.' Anything positive at all about gay anything that we could get our hands on, even if it was terrible, I mean, we were just like desperate for it."